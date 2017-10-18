Pink ambulance debuts in Pinellas Co. for Breast Cancer Awareness

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A lifesaving effort is now also a heartwarming sight to see in Pinellas County.

The 911 ambulance transport service for Pinellas County has dressed up one of its ambulances in pink this month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Sunstar Paramedics said they have felt the effects of breast cancer firsthand when one of their employees succumbed to the disease years ago.

Her son Bobby Stanley, who you can see pictured in the photo, lost his mom 13 years ago.

“The Sunstar’s pink ambulance started as a way to memorialize her, but as more employees and family members have battled the disease, the pink ambulance has grown to represent all of our families and help raise awareness for early detection,” Stanley said.

Sunstar now works to promote awareness for women to get checked and receive early intervention.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD