Pet chicken likes to paddle board in Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Florida Keys (WFLA/FKNB) – You may only see a pet chicken who likes to paddle board in the Florida Keys.

“Loretta” looks right at home on her owner’s paddle board.

Karly Venezia says she enjoys her excursions with Loretta.

The one-year-old chicken has no fear of the open water. She just sits at the front of the paddle board and gazes off at the water.

“Loretta’s very curious and follows us around the yard. Living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddle boarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs,” Venezia said.

