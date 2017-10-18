Pasco residents urged to lock up weapons after handgun stolen from unlocked car

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Home surveillance video shows two people in an SUV as they canvassed the Greenbrook Estates neighborhood stealing property from locked and unlocked vehicles.

They hit the jackpot when they got their hands on one thing in particular: a 9mm handgun.

“They will take whatever’s in there that they can use, whether it’s a gun or not,” said resident Delores Wilomovsky.

She’s concerned that the gun is now on the streets and in the wrong hands.

“It’s crazy the way things are going on now. Every day, it’s shooting this, shooting that—that one. This one’s shooting the neighborhood. The others fight with the neighbors. It’s crazy. Don’t know what’s going on,” Wilomovsky said.

What’s worse? That gun was readily available to the thieves since it was in an unlocked car in the neighborhood.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to use better judgment.

“I don’t recommend you leave a firearm in the car. Secure it in your home,” said Det. Sam Perez.

The gun was registered and is engraved with a serial number. If it’s sold, detectives can easily track it.

Wilomovsky hopes people wake up and lock up their valuables—especially weapons.

“That’s what these people should do. Lock them up. They don’t belong in the car,” she said.

