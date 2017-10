MIAMI (WFLA) – The Miami Seaquarium released a green sea turtle back into ocean on Wednesday.

The turtle’s name is “Miss Piggy.”

The Seaquarium rescued Miss Piggy in June from an intracoastal waterway.

The turtle couldn’t submerge herself, leaving her open to boat collisions and fishing gear entanglements.

Miss Piggy made a full recovery and she is back where she belongs.



MORE TOP STORIES: