Message in bottle washes ashore 29 years later

(WFLA) — A little girl tossed a message in a bottle into the ocean in 1988 and it washed up on shore in 2017.

The bottle wondered across state lines from South Carolina to Georgia.

Miranda Dawn Moss in Edisto Beach, S.C. said she tossed the bottle into the water on September 26, 1988, when she was 8 years old.

Miranda wrote the letter slipped inside saying she was in third grade and was hoping whoever found the message would write her back.

On October 14, 2017, Linda Shouse Humphries and her husband, David, stumbled upon the message in a bottle and immediately posted the note to Facebook to track down the now not-so-little Miss Miranda.

And the story gets even better!

Linda was able to find Miranda through the world of social media and Miranda thought it was “so cool!”

