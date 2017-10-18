Message in bottle washes ashore 29 years later

By Published:
Credit: Linda Shouse Humphries

(WFLA) — A little girl tossed a message in a bottle into the ocean in 1988 and it washed up on shore in 2017.

The bottle wondered across state lines from South Carolina to Georgia.

Miranda Dawn Moss in Edisto Beach, S.C. said she tossed the bottle into the water on September 26, 1988, when she was 8 years old.

Miranda wrote the letter slipped inside saying she was in third grade and was hoping whoever found the message would write her back.

On October 14, 2017, Linda Shouse Humphries and her husband, David, stumbled upon the message in a bottle and immediately posted the note to Facebook to track down the now not-so-little Miss Miranda.

And the story gets even better!

Linda was able to find Miranda through the world of social media and Miranda thought it was “so cool!”

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s