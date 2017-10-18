Lakeland police officer grazed by drunk driver during traffic stop speaks on Move Over Law importance

Jenn Holloway By Published: Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Just a few inches. That was the difference between life and death for a Lakeland police officer grazed by an intoxicated driver. The close call caught on dash cam video.

Officer Cory Suttle knows he’s lucky to be alive. That’s why he’s taking every opportunity he can to remind drivers about Florida’s Move Over Law.

In the video, Officer Suttle has an impaired driver pulled over on his right. Then suddenly, to the officer’s left, you can see a pickup truck speed by, only inches from his body. Close enough that the truck’s side mirror clipped Officer Suttle’s elbow.

“I suffered only minor injuries, but a couple of inches more to the right, and that traffic stop could very well have ended in my death,” Officer Suttle said.

To help protect himself and many others in law enforcement, Officer Suttle has a reminder about our Move Over Law.

“If you see a vehicle on the side of the road with red, blue or amber lights activated, Florida law requires that you move over one lane if you can and if you can’t, you need to go to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit,” Suttle said. “And if the speed limit you’re driving in is 20 miles per hour, simply slow down to 5 miles per hour.”

The drivers of both vehicles were charged with driving under the influence.

Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s