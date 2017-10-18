Lakeland police officer grazed by drunk driver during traffic stop speaks on Move Over Law importance

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Just a few inches. That was the difference between life and death for a Lakeland police officer grazed by an intoxicated driver. The close call caught on dash cam video.

Officer Cory Suttle knows he’s lucky to be alive. That’s why he’s taking every opportunity he can to remind drivers about Florida’s Move Over Law.

In the video, Officer Suttle has an impaired driver pulled over on his right. Then suddenly, to the officer’s left, you can see a pickup truck speed by, only inches from his body. Close enough that the truck’s side mirror clipped Officer Suttle’s elbow.

“I suffered only minor injuries, but a couple of inches more to the right, and that traffic stop could very well have ended in my death,” Officer Suttle said.

To help protect himself and many others in law enforcement, Officer Suttle has a reminder about our Move Over Law.

“If you see a vehicle on the side of the road with red, blue or amber lights activated, Florida law requires that you move over one lane if you can and if you can’t, you need to go to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit,” Suttle said. “And if the speed limit you’re driving in is 20 miles per hour, simply slow down to 5 miles per hour.”

The drivers of both vehicles were charged with driving under the influence.

