Kenny Chesney kicks off 2018 tour in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Kenny Chesney is kicking off his 2018 stadium tour in Tampa.

The Trip Around the Sun Tour comes to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday April 21 at 5 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday. Tickets for the public go on sale Oct. 27. Tickets for the show will be available at kennychesney.com/events.

Joining him on tour is Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist and Country Music Association and ACM Single of the Year winner Thomas Rhett — “Die a Happy Man,” “It Goes Like This” — good time band Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay.

Chesney announced the tour after dealing with the devastation in the Virgin Islands.

His latest release “Live from No Shoes Nation,” the 30-song live recording celebrating the heart and soul of the million+ fans who come out each summer to see Chesney live, hitting streets Oct. 27

“Listening to all those tapes of all those shows led to Live in No Shoes Nation,” Chesney says. “And playing those two nights in Foxboro this year made me really want to get out there with all the people who LIVE this music. We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories – all tied up in these shows and these songs – I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together.”

Chesney is and 8-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Dates for Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay:

April 21 – Tampa, FL

April 28 – Milwaukee, WI

May 5 – Minneapolis, MN

May 19 – Dallas, TX

May 26 – Atlanta, GA

June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA

June 9 – Philadelphia, PA

June 16 – Columbus, OH

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ

June 30 – Denver, CO

July 7 – Seattle, WA.

July 14 – Kansas City, MO

July 21 – Saint Louis, MO

July 28 – Chicago, IL

August 4 – Detroit, MI

August 11 – Nashville, TN

August 18 – East Rutherford, NJ

August 24 – Foxboro, MA

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney says. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”