‘I was going to curse him out’ says Fla. Congresswoman about President’s comments to widow

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson says she was “livid” when she heard President Donald Trump on the phone with the widow of a fallen soldier.

Army Sergeant La David Johnson, and three other Green Berets, died October 4 in an Islamic state ambush in the African country of Niger.

Democratic Rep. Wilson says she was with Sgt. Johnson’s wife Myeshia when the President called to express his condolences. According to Wilson, the President said to the widow that her husband, “knew what he signed up for.”

According to Wilson’s account, the call from the President to Johnson’s widow came shortly before Sgt. Johnson’s casket arrived at Miami International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

“I could hear the President as he was speaking to the wife because I was in the car with her, the limousine,” the Congresswoman said. “He was saying that he was sorry and that she had his sympathy.”

Rep. Wilson says the President then told Myeshia Johnson that he “was hoping, even though her husband gave his life for this country, he must have known what he signed up for.”

The Congresswoman added that she asked to speak with the President because “I was going to curse him out. That was my reaction at that time. I was livid.”

President Trump, in a response on Twitter Wednesday morning, said the Congresswoman’s statements aren’t true.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” the tweet reads.

The Johnsons have two children, ages two and six, and a baby on the way. The family has not commented on the President’s phone call.

The defense department has launched an initial review of the mission in Niger. Among the questions about the attack is how, and why, the body of Sgt. Johnson was left behind.