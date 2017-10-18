Halloween costume clad gunmen rob Oviedo bank, police say

(WESH) – Authorities are searching for three gunmen after a robbery at a bank in Seminole County.

Officials said the trio was dressed in Halloween costumes when they robbed the Trustco Bank in Oviedo Wednesday morning.

 “They (the employees) were frightened and scared and rightfully so. These guys come in and they were three large individuals, again they were in masks and costumes, and brandishing firearms and they were very shaken up by it,” said Mike Beavers, Oviedo Police Department.

Two employees were forced into a back area to open the safe at the bank, authorities said.

The robbers were able to make a get away in what is being described as a gold or tan Ford Explorer with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

