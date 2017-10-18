Gr8 Inspirations: Tampa woman building small business to create jobs for human trafficking victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman on a mission trip in Thailand learned about a way that small business owners can help victims of human trafficking by creating jobs and opportunity for those trapped in a dark world.

“We worked at a coffee shop, which was a self-sustaining ministry. The way they operated was during the day, they were a coffee shop cafe, then at night, they were right at the end of the bar scene in Chiang Mai, and they would bond with these women and ultimately employ them in their shop,” said Samara Wohlfiel, of The Vine Baking Company in south Tampa.

Wohlfiel grew up on the east coast of Florida, but she followed her husband to Tampa, where her journey and passion to help human trafficking victims soon got underway.

Little did she know that one day she would land in a place where the need was just a great as what she witnessed in Thailand.

“It became very clear that there was a reason we were called here to Tampa Bay. It’s not just a problem in places like Thailand or Las Vegas, it’s a huge problem here, and I think the more I realize that, the more I know we’re here for a reason,” said Wohlfiel.

While building her small business to create job opportunities for victims of human trafficking, Wohlfiel is also working with a number of established agencies in the Tampa Bay area that are trying to help victims.

Cooking up ideas to help others is what makes Samara Wohlfiel a Gr8 Inspiration.

