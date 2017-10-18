FWC: Viral ‘shark-dragging’ video taken in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the disturbing videos and images captured during the shark-dragging case were taken in Hillsborough County, investigators said.

An investigation into these violations is nearing completion. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now working with the 13th Circuit in Hillsborough County to determine if charges will be filed.

“These investigations are complex, and the FWC and both State Attorneys’ Offices appreciate the public’s understanding and patience. We take these incidents seriously, and this investigation is moving forward.”

The investigation began in July after video surfaced of boaters cruelly dragging a shark by its tail through water at high speeds. The video prompting outrage on social media, and several other disturbing images surfaced of the alleged suspects posing with animals in distress.

The FWC says anyone with additional information, images or videos that can provide more evidence regarding any of these incidents, should contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com.

