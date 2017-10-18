Final Food for Florida event: Pasco Co. reschedules for November

By Published: Updated:

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County rescheduled its Food for Florida event for families to apply for temporary food stamps after Hurricane Irma.

The program through the Florida Department of Children and Families will now be held on Nov. 5 – Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasco County Fairgrounds on State Road 52 outside of Dade City.

It was originally scheduled for early next week.

People currently receiving SNAP benefits are not eligible for relief benefits, officials say.

You’re encouraged to pre-register online in order to shorten the wait time inside the facility.

Those who qualify will leave the site with an EBT card with two months of funding, officials say.

According to officials, this is the last event in the Tampa Bay area.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s