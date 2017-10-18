Final Food for Florida event: Pasco Co. reschedules for November

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County rescheduled its Food for Florida event for families to apply for temporary food stamps after Hurricane Irma.

The program through the Florida Department of Children and Families will now be held on Nov. 5 – Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasco County Fairgrounds on State Road 52 outside of Dade City.

It was originally scheduled for early next week.

People currently receiving SNAP benefits are not eligible for relief benefits, officials say.

You’re encouraged to pre-register online in order to shorten the wait time inside the facility.

Those who qualify will leave the site with an EBT card with two months of funding, officials say.

According to officials, this is the last event in the Tampa Bay area.

MORE TOP STORIES: