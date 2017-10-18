FHP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist on I-4 exit ramp

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It happened in the U.S. 301 exit ramp from eastbound I-4, which is just before Interstate 75. The ramp is closed.

Investigators say a bicyclist was killed in the crash. The name of the bicyclist has not been released.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators are looking for a silver C class Mercedes that is thought to have been involved in the crash. The Mercedes could have damage on the passenger side mirror.

The exit ramp will likely remain closed for a while due to the investigation.

Drivers who use the exit should find an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

