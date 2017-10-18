Deputies trying to identify sexual battery suspect in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual battery that happened over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office took a report about the incident just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim says she was parked in her car in the 2700 block of Parma Street in Sarasota around 8 p.m. on Friday when a man got into her car and sexually battered her.

Investigators believe the suspect is a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old with a medium build. The victim said he had long, dark brown hair. She also said he had a mustache, goatee and a mole on his face. He was wearing a gray t-shirt at the time.

Right now, detectives believe this is a random incident because they have not taken any other reports of similar incidents in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 861-4900.

