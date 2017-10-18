Deputies: Hillsborough teacher’s aide molested girl in classroom, more victims possible

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives think a Hillsborough County teacher’s aide who is accused of molesting a student may have molested other children.

Sonny Juarez, 29, of Wimauma, was arrested on charges of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation With a Child.

Juarez was a teacher’s aide at the RCMA Wimauma Academy located at 18236 S. Hwy 301 in Wimauma.

Investigators say on several occasions between November 2016 and March 2017, Juarez met a 13-year-old female victim at the back of a classroom. On those occasions, Juarez masturbated and then fondled the victim.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who may have any knowledge of any other possible victims, to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

