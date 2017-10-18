Deceased carjacking suspect tied to Zephyrhills gun store burglary, other crimes in Pasco

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is learning more about one of the suspects involved in Monday night’s carjacking at the Bank of America in Clearwater.

Police said 18-year-old, Lasupta Singletary was shot and killed after he and Jernalen Coleman carjacked Louise Ornduff and her son on Belcher Rd.

“She fired the weapon during the course of an armed robbery,” said Deputy Chief Eric Gandy.

Singletary was recently released from custody in Pasco County after police said he burglarized Sunshine State Armorny Gun Store in Zephyrhills in April.

Surveillance video captured the moment a truck crashed through the front glass of the store.

Investigators said Singletary and two others, smashed the casings and stole guns.

Detectives say some of the guns were recovered.

Singletary was also charged with other crimes while in custody.

In December, Pasco County deputies said Singletary filmed two juveniles having sex in a wooded area near the intersection of Henry Dr. and 8th St. Deputies say Singletary then sent the video to several people.

In March, deputies say Singletary and another suspect broke into a warehouse in Zephyrhills and stole two dirt bikes.

Singletary posted bail for a $100,000 bond in September.

Mike DeHainaut lives in the apartments next door, where Monday night’s shooting occurred.

He said it was only a matter of time.

“I don’t think somebody necessarily like that should be out on the street,” he said.

DeHainaut said he also carries a weapon for protection.

“I live in this neighborhood and I carry a gun. I’ve got a gun on me right now,” he said.

News Channel 8 asked the State Attorney’s Office how Singletary was able to get out and whether he was being monitored.

A representative said because Singletary’s cases are still pending, even though he’s deceased, they cannot comment.

“If those are the games you want to play, there’s a risk to it,” said DeHainaut.

Zephyrhills police are checking with police in Clearwater to see if the guns used in Monday night’s carjacking, are connected to the gun store burglary.

