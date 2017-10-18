Billy Joel to return to Amalie Arena in February

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Amalie Arena on February 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at the arena, via Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.com.

“We are very excited to add to our amazing calendar of events welcoming Billy Joel back to Tampa Bay! Don’t miss another world class event on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Amalie Arena when Billy Joel takes the stage in Tampa,” said Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer.

Joel has sold out Amalie Arena seven times.

