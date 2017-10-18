Billy Joel to return to Amalie Arena in February

Billy Joel
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 1, 2015, file photo, Billy Joel performs for a record 65th time at Madison Square Garden in New York. A spokesman for Joel tells Newsday that the "Piano Man" will lead Citi Field in the national anthem prior to Game 3 of the World Series baseball game, on Friday, Oct. 30, between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals. (Photo by Robert Altman/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Legendary musician Billy Joel will return to Amalie Arena on February 9.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the McDonald’s Ticket Office at the arena, via Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.com.

“We are very excited to add to our amazing calendar of events welcoming Billy Joel back to Tampa Bay! Don’t miss another world class event on Friday, February 9, 2018 at Amalie Arena when Billy Joel takes the stage in Tampa,” said Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer.

Joel has sold out Amalie Arena seven times.

