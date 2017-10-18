At Mississippi school: Goodbye, Confederacy. Hello, Obama

By Published:
Former President Barack Obama departs Washington
Former President Barack Obama departs Washington

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi school is shedding the name of the Confederacy’s only president and will instead be named for the first African-American president of the United States.

Davis International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson was named decades ago for Jefferson Davis.

In a move proposed by parents, the school with 98 percent African-American enrollment will be renamed for Barack Obama in the next academic year. The PTA president announced the planned change at a school board meeting Tuesday.

State rankings show the magnet school is the top academic performer of all elementary and middle schools in Mississippi.

The name change comes as leaders of the school district in Mississippi’s capital city are reconsidering Confederate names on three campuses.

About 96 percent of students in Jackson Public Schools are African-American.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s