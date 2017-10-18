21-year-old man killed when motorcycle collides with SUV in Pasco Co.

Florida Highway Patrol photo credit Sgt. Steve Gaskins

SEVEN SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when a driver pulled in front of his motorcycle in Pasco County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that Jordan Woods of Trinity, died when his Honda motorcycle collided with a Honda CRV driven by a 77-year-old man just after 11 a.m.

Laudalino Pereira, of New Port Richey, was going southbound on Little Road south of SR-54 when he attempted to turn left into Michell Ranch Plaza and entered into the path of the motorcycle, Patrol spokesman Steve Gaskins released.

Woods was wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

Charges are pending.

