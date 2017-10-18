2 Pasco schools under ‘controlled campus’ due to law enforcement activity

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Middle School and Pasco High School are in a controlled campus Wednesday afternoon as a precaution, school officials say.

A spokesperson for the school says it’s due to law enforcement activity near the schools in Dade City.

According to the Pasco County Schools website, a controlled campus is put in place when a potential threat or safety concern exists that requires a greater degree of control.

The spokesperson for the school did not say what the law enforcement activity is related to.

News Channel 8 will provide updates as soon as they are available.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: