Volusia deputies issue warning about clown pranks after boy nearly attacked

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — As Halloween draws nearer, Volusia County deputies are issuing a stern warning for people considering a clown prank.

“Warning to evil clowns and anyone considering creepy clown activity: We will not be there to save you if your intended target defends himself or herself, and you may face other penalties as well,” the sheriff’s office said.

The warning was issued a day after an 11-year-old boy told deputies that he was nearly attacked in DeLand by a man dressed as a clown.

The boy said he was riding his bicycle on Howland Boulevard near Pine Ridge High School when a clown jumped out from behind a light pole and some bushes.

The boy told deputies that he was fearful the clown was going to hit him, and out of self-defense he grabbed his metal “selfie stick” and hit the clown multiple times.

The boy said the clown unsuccessfully attempted to grab him, chased him for a short distance and then went back into the bushes.

The boy reported the incident to a school crossing guard and his teachers.

