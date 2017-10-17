University of Florida officials tightening security, urging students not to attend Richard Spencer appearance

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, speaks at the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. The Montana-based National Policy Institute, run by Spencer, who popularized the term “alternative right,” is among groups of the white nationalist movement with tax-exempt status. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – In just two days, white nationalist Richard Spencer will make his first speaking appearance since the deadly rally in Charlottesville, and students on the campus of the University of Florida are being urged not to attend. 

Already peaceful protests and teach-ins are taking place on campus.

One in particular is being held by the group “No Nazis at UF.”

For fear of his safety, one of the organizers spoke to News Channel 8 anonymously.

“We plan to use our First Amendment rights to practice free speech and protest against this person who is abusing his right to free speech and practicing hate speech,” he said.

Meanwhile, campus officials are making sure security is tight. Barricades are placed outside of the Phillips Center for Performing Arts where Spencer will be speaking Thursday.

News Channel 8 asked students if they think this event could turn into a Charlottesville situation.

“I don’t think so. I was talking to our chairman and he was like, ‘I don’t think it will, but we want to make sure we are covering all the bases of prevention,'” said Cam Outlaw, a Master’s student at UF.

The University of Florida is spending $500,000 for security to keep protests and rallies from turning violent.

Governor Rick Scott is also taking no chances by issuing a state of emergency.

