Teen charged with murder after friend is shot, killed in Clearwater carjacking

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police identified the teenager who was killed Monday night in a shooting connected to a stolen car, and have charged his friend with murder.

Investigators said 18-year-old Lasupta Singletary was shot and killed while meeting a Largo woman about a Nissan Rogue for sale.

Singletary and his friend, a 17-year-old boy, met 36-year-old Louise Ornduff and her son outside the Bank of America at the corner of Belcher and Belleair roads.

Both Singletary and his friend were armed, according to police, and demanded the keys to a Hyundai that was being driven by Ornduff’s son.

As the two teens were driving away in the Hyundai, police said Ornduff fired a shot and hit Singletary.

Singletary’s friend then drove to Mease Countryside Hospital, where Singletary was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old who was with Singletary has now been charged with second-degree felony murder and armed robbery.

Clearwater police are working with the local state attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed against Ornduff.

MORE TOP STORIES: