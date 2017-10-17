Teen charged with murder after friend is shot, killed in Clearwater carjacking

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Clearwater Police)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police identified the teenager who was killed Monday night in a shooting connected to a stolen car, and have charged his friend with murder.

Investigators said 18-year-old Lasupta Singletary was shot and killed while meeting a Largo woman about a Nissan Rogue for sale.

Singletary and his friend, a 17-year-old boy, met 36-year-old Louise Ornduff and her son outside the Bank of America at the corner of Belcher and Belleair roads.

Both Singletary and his friend were armed, according to police, and demanded the keys to a Hyundai that was being driven by Ornduff’s son.

As the two teens were driving away in the Hyundai, police said Ornduff fired a shot and hit Singletary.

Singletary’s friend then drove to Mease Countryside Hospital, where Singletary was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old who was with Singletary has now been charged with second-degree felony murder and armed robbery.

Clearwater police are working with the local state attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed against Ornduff.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s