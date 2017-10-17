Tampa Bay area doctor reunited with missing cat weeks after Hurricane Irma

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. (WFLA) – They’re not just best friends, they’re roommates in Tierra Verde.

But, when Gracie the cat went missing for almost a month after Hurricane Irma, Rosario Musella never gave up hope.

Just before Irma hit, Dr. Musella drove his rescue cat to a safe location in Tennessee so he could volunteer during the storm at Bayfront Hospital.

But, as the storm moved on, another one was about to take over Dr. Musella’s world.

“My cat, which basically [is] the only member of my family that I live with was lost and could not be found.”

