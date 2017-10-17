St. Pete reality star gives reality check on importance of knowing CPR

By Published:
Photo courtesy Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — She stars in the reality TV show “The Little Couple” but all of her life, Dr. Jen Arnold has been doing big things. And now she’s back in her native Florida on a mission to save lives.

Dr. Arnold is the Medical Director of Simulation Lab Operation at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“I am thrilled to be back in the Bay area because not only is this home for me but the opportunity to work at Johns Hopkins All Children’s and be medical director of their simulation program was just a fantastic opportunity,” Dr. Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold was born in St. Petersburg and raised in Orlando.

During a morning session at the hospital on Tuesday, she demonstrated how to perform CPR on an infant, an older child and an adult.

“Thirty breaths and two compressions, and then you do it all over again. And then after five rounds of that then you see if your baby is responsive,” Dr. Arnold said as she demonstrated on a mannequin.

According to a 2016 study by the hospital, 250,000 deaths a year are attributed to medical error. That makes it the third leading medical-related cause of death.

Through training and practice, Dr. Arnold is hoping to lower that number.

You can see our full story with Dr. Arnold by watching the video above.

