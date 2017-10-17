Several unlicensed contractors arrested following ‘Operation Nailed’ in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are cracking down on unlicensed contractors around the county.

Twenty people are facing 58 different charges following a law enforcement operation. So far, eleven suspects have been arrested and investigators are searching for the others.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said suspects did little to no work and scammed victims out of thousands of dollars.

Gualtieri said fraud investigators began looking into complaints two months ago.

The effort, called “Operation Nailed,” initiated over 220 investigations into unlicensed contractors.

Sheriff Gualtieri said the suspects would provide fake license numbers or use other contractors’ information to make people believe they were legitimate.

The unlicensed contractors could be fined by a licensing board.

Sheriff Gualtieri said they will enforce the law to deter contractors from scamming any more victims.

“What we hope to convey is that it’s a new day, it’s a new era, and we have started and we will continue to enforce the criminals laws of this state to prevent these predatory practices by these unlicensed contractors in Pinellas County,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

It doesn't pay to be an unlicensed contractor in Pinellas County this morning. pic.twitter.com/4JiIDtQgRV — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) October 17, 2017

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: