Several arrested in operation targeting unlicensed contractors in Pinellas County

Published:
FILE PHOTO: Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Tuesday morning about an operation targeting unlicensed contractors throughout the county.

The operation has resulted in several arrests and more than 50 criminal charges so far, officials say.

The sheriff’s office, Florida Department of Financial Services, Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board, Pinellas County Consumer Protecting and the State Attorney’s Office were all involved in the operation.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to give more information at 9 a.m. You can watch live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

