Sarasota police searching for 2 missing girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are searching for two missing girls; Tianna Sweeting, 15 and Dakota Harper, 13.

Officers said the two were last seen about 8:30 p.m. Monday when they were walking from Dakota’s home in the 1700 block of 10th Street to Tianna’s house in the 1600 block of 10th Street, but they did not arrive.

Police said they have no reason to believe the two girls are in danger.

Tianna is 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 131 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a teal hoodie and blue jeans. Dakota is 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with blue jeans.

If you see Tianna or Dakota, please call 911 or 941-316-1199.

