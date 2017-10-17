Sarasota police searching for 2 missing girls

By Published: Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are searching for two missing girls; Tianna Sweeting, 15 and Dakota Harper, 13.

Officers said the two were last seen about 8:30 p.m. Monday when they were walking from Dakota’s home in the 1700 block of 10th Street to Tianna’s house in the 1600 block of 10th Street, but they did not arrive.

Police said they have no reason to believe the two girls are in danger.

Tianna is 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 131 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a teal hoodie and blue jeans.  Dakota is 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with blue jeans.

If you see Tianna or Dakota, please call 911 or 941-316-1199.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s