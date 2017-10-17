Police: Man sprays foul-smelling brown liquid on produce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man sprayed a foul-smelling brown liquid on produce at a grocery store in South Carolina, telling police the store owed him money.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said 41-year-old Pau Hang was arrested Sunday afternoon at a Harris Teeter.

A police report says the manager called 911 after seeing Hang in the store. The former contractor was ordered to stay out two years ago.

Police say the manager saw Hang empty a bottle with a brown liquid and a bad odor like feces on the produce. He estimated it would cost at least $3,000 to throw away the produce and clean the cases.

Investigators are testing the substance.

Hang is charged with damage to personal property and trespassing after notice. Jail records do not list a lawyer.

