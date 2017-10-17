LIVE: Tampa police chief discusses 2 recent homicides

TAMPA (WFLA) – Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan is addressing the media Tuesday.

He plans to discuss two recent homicides. Dugan did not say which crimes specifically he would talk about, however these are two recent murders in the city.

Monica Hoffa, 32, of Tampa, was found dead on Friday. Police did not release a motive for the killing, or if the sounds neighbors heard on Wednesday night were connected to the crime. No suspect was named.

On Oct. 9 at about 9 p.m., Benjamin Edward Mitchell, 22, was waiting for a HARTline bus on North 15th Street at Frierson Avenue in Tampa. While at the bus stop, Mitchell was shot by an unknown suspect and later died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown person involved in this case.

