Hernando Co: Couple scammed $26K in elaborate credit-card making scheme

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill man and woman were arrested and credit card making equipment seized when search warrants were served in Hernando County on Monday.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Jeansy Cuevas-Padron, 33, and Marileisys Rodriquez Serra, 31, ran a credit card fraud operation unlike anything deputies have ever seen.

The investigation started Aug. 8 after his office was contacted by Bed, Bath & Beyond for loss prevention. The couple were seen at their Florida stores using stolen credit cards to buy items and then they would return the items to other stores to get gift cards.

Deputies got a warrant and went to their home on Finland Drive. Investigators discovered a grow house and 12 marijuana plants and 80 pounds of marijuana.

But what caught their attention was counterfeit credit cards, blank cards, credit card skimmers, and credit card making machines.

They face charges of possession of a skimming device and possession of card-making device, along with other drug-related charges.

Nienhuis said it was a very sophisticated operation. He believes there are more victims that will come forward and more charges are likely.

The equipment was used to print and emboss cards and reprogram credit cards.

Nienhuis believes they used the skimmers to get the credit card numbers in order to print the cards.

Bed, Bath & Beyond was scammed out of $26,000. There may be other retailers involved.

Deputies said these search warrants were just the beginning of the investigation.

