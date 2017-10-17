Hillsborough school board unanimously approves new bell schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County School Board members unanimously approved a new bell schedule that goes into effect at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.

“We listened to a lot of people through a lot of different forums and at the end of the day, we responded to the people who we serve,” Superintendent Jeff Eakins said.

The controversial change came after school buses were repeatedly showing up late to schools.

Eakins said around 12,000 students get to school late each day because of the bus issue. That will change under the new schedule.

Lisa Levy knows the struggle to get her middle school son up bright and early and off to school.

“I follow the studies, and yeah, they say teenagers require more sleep,” she said.

When her son heads into high school next year, she’s glad he won’t be hitting the books too early.

“Right now, it’s pretty crazy,” she said, referring to the start time.

Dr. Ashok Modh, a pulmonologist practicing in Tampa for nearly four decades, couldn’t agree more.

“Teens in this country are probably the most sleep-deprived segment of the community,” he said.

As the new schedule stands, high school students will get to class around 8:30 a.m. Right now, they arrive and begin around 7:30 a.m.

Modh believes the new structure is a plus for teenagers who have social, athletic and academic demands.

“We’re giving them much better opportunities in life and that’s what school is for,” he said.

The bell schedule is as followed:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS: Start at 7:40 a.m., end at 1:55 p.m.

ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOLS: Start at 8:45 a.m., end at 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS: Start at 8:30 a.m., end at 3:25 p.m.

MIDDLE AND HIGH MAGNET SCHOOLS: Start at 8:30 a.m., end at 3:25 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS: Start at 9:25 a.m., end at 4:20 p.m.

