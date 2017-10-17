Hillsborough school board set to vote on new bell schedule

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Public School Board is set to make the final vote on the newly proposed school bell time changes.

The new schedule for 2018-2019 was adjusted after a recent survey asked families to choose the schedule they would prefer. Nearly 57,000 families responded. Staff members also gave their opinions.

Here’s the breakdown based on community input:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS: Start at 7:40 a.m., end at 1:55 p.m.

ELEMENTARY MAGNET SCHOOLS: Start at 8:45 a.m., end at 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS: Start at 8:30 a.m., end at 3:25 p.m.

MIDDLE AND HIGH MAGNET SCHOOLS: Start at 8:30 a.m., end at 3:25 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS: Start at 9:25 a.m., end at 4:20 p.m.

The biggest change would affect high schoolers, who wouldn’t need to be in until 8:30 a.m. over the current time of 7:30 a.m.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed schedule Tuesday at their meeting starting at 3:00 p.m.

