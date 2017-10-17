Hernando County firefighter and paramedic dies on duty

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A long-time firefighter and paramedic with Hernando County Fire Rescue died while on duty Monday night.

County officials say Steven Terry was found unresponsive by crew members who tried to resuscitate him. Terry was then taken to Bayfront Brooksville Hospital where he died.

Terry served his community as a firefighter and paramedic for nearly 25 years. He started his career with Pasco County Fire Rescue in 1993. In 2001, he joined Spring Hills Fire Rescue and continued on to serve Hernando County Fire Rescue.

He was also an active member of the military for at least 20 years. His most recent post was at the Florida Army National Guard 1-111th Aviation Regiment out of Cecile Field where he held the rank of First Sergeant.

County officials say Terry was married and had five children.

“Our condolences go out to his family, friends, co-workers and brothers and sisters of the fire and military services,” county officials said in a statement. “He will be dearly missed.”

