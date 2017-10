CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency personnel are on scene of a shooting and house fire in Lecanto Tuesday evening.

Personnel are on scene at Gilbert Terrace, off Cardinal Lane.

There is currently very little information, but two individuals appear to have gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

The public should avoid the area.

