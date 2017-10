COPENHAGEN, Denmark (WFLA/NBC) – Copenhagen’s zoo is celebrating the rare birth of a rhino Monday morning.

The veterinarian supervising the rhinos said the mother went into labor at 4:45 a.m.

The baby was born at 10:15 a.m.

The vet said the newborn rhino was quick to get on its feet, which is a good sign.

Rhino are endangered and only about 20 are born in Europe a year.

