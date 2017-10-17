Death of 82-year-old Bradenton woman under investigation, considered suspicious

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police officers were called to a home for a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Officers found 82-year-old Zelma Huddelston dead in her home.

The nature of her death is under investigation, but it is being investigated as suspicious.

A female neighbor was taken into custody at the scene for unrelated charges, but she is currently a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300, or Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356. Information can also be sent to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

