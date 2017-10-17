Clearwater shooting leads to death, but no charges for woman who fired fatal shot

(Source: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Louise Ornduff, 36, and her son showed up at a Bank of America at the busy intersection of Belcher Road and Belleair Road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday, thinking they were going to buy a car.

Instead, Clearwater police say two men pulled out a gun and tried to take Ornduff’s car.

Police say Ornduff pulled out her own weapon and fired a shot at the car of Lasupta Singletary, 18, and Jarnalen Coleman, 19.

The shot hit Singletary and Coleman drove him to a nearby hospital, where he died.

So far, Clearwater police are not charging Ornduff with a crime.

“She fired a weapon during the course of an armed robbery. The timeline is going to be critical in determining when that shot was fired and what the threat was at the point in time [that] the shot was fired,” said Deputy Chief Eric Gandy of the Clearwater Police Department.

Attorney Jay Herbert is not involved in the case, but believes it may fall under Florida’s “stand your ground law” law.

“If somebody pulls a pen and says, ‘give me my money,’ you can’t shoot them, but if somebody pulls out a gun, we are now meeting deadly force with deadly force. Once that gun was introduced into the scenario we had a clear, stand your ground, no duty to retreat situation,” said Hebert.

