Area animal shelters still dealing with pets abandoned during Hurricane Irma

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Tampa Bay area animal shelters are still battling crowding issues weeks after Hurricane Irma. One rescue facility in Bradenton is at full capacity because of abandoned animals whose owners have yet to come forward.

For more than a month, staffers at the Bishop Animal Shelter have been busy. Virtually every dog kennel is taken and there’s almost no space left for cats.

One of the chief culprits was Hurricane Irma. As the storm battered Florida, shelters across the Tampa Bay area were flooded with animals.

Bishop received 33 dogs and cats. Since then, six of the animals have been reclaimed.

As for the rest, no one has come to pick them back up. Making matters worse, they can’t be adopted right now. There’s a “stray hold,” or waiting period, as the staff tries to track down their families.

“We increased the stray hold for our Irma dogs and cats in hopes that if something had happened to their homes or if they had to evacuate, that they would have ample time to find their animals and be reunited with them….We haven’t had any luck with anyone trying to reclaim these animals as theirs,” said Emily Bach, with the Bishop Animal Shelter.

For many of these animals, the waiting period won’t end for another few weeks. After the waiting period is over, the animals have to be spayed or neutered before they can be adopted. In the meantime, the staff has had to turn away other stray animals because there’s simply not enough room.

“Its always hard to do, because we want to be able to help everybody, everyone that needs help, every animal that needs help. We want to be able to be that place for them,” said Bishop staffer Megan Mayer.

Staffers say some of these animals have microchips, but the information is outdated. They’re hopeful the owners come soon. Dogs aren’t meant to spend much time in shelters.

“It can make them kind of grumpy and kinda be upsetting for them. It can be really stressful for them and confusing,” said Mayer.

Once the waiting period ends in the next few weeks, they hope new families step up and give these animals some much needed new homes.

“The more animals that we can adopt out and the more animals we can take in, the more lives that we save, so its not ideal to be at full capacity,” said Bach.

Officials say this clearly shows the importance of making plans for your pets before a hurricane hits. Make sure you have all the shots and records updated and do your research about pet-friendly shelters.

If you’d like to help, call the Bishop Animal Shelter or your local animal rescue.

