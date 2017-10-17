2 Pasco school students arrested for having weapons, threatening to shoot up school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested two students at two different schools for making threats or having weapons on school grounds on Monday.

A 12-year-old John Long Middle School student was arrested for having weapons on school grounds.

A fellow student reported to the school resource officer that the boy had a gun.

The officer checked the boy’s backpack and found a BB-pistol and an 11-inch knife.

A 15-year-old River Ridge High School student was arrested after he told several other students he was going to shoot up the school.

The 15-year-old was arrested for making hoax threats to shoot up the school at the upcoming homecoming dance.

