WATCH: Roommates narrowly escape California wildfires

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — Two roommates made a dramatic and narrow escape from the massive wildfires in California recently, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The video that was shot as the roommates were escaping on October 2 has now gone viral.

In the video, the roommates can be seen frantically trying to find a way out of the fire in their SUV as smoke and flames surround them.

“We’re going to f***ing die, dude,” one of the men yells at one point. “We’ve gotta get out of here.”

At one point in the video, the roommate in the passenger seat gets out of the SUV to open a gate so they can drive through. Sparks can be seen flying around him as he rushes to get back in the car.

Once he’s back inside, he can be heard taking panting and saying, “I couldn’t breathe dude.” Both men talk about their eyes burning.

The roommates were able to get away safely, but say their home and most of their belongings they left behind were lost in the fire.

The recent fires are being called the deadliest and most destructive cluster of blazes in California history.