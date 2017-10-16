WATCH: Roommates narrowly escape California wildfires

By Published: Updated:

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (WFLA) — Two roommates made a dramatic and narrow escape from the massive wildfires in California recently, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The video that was shot as the roommates were escaping on October 2 has now gone viral.

In the video, the roommates can be seen frantically trying to find a way out of the fire in their SUV as smoke and flames surround them.

“We’re going to f***ing die, dude,” one of the men yells at one point. “We’ve gotta get out of here.”

At one point in the video, the roommate in the passenger seat gets out of the SUV to open a gate so they can drive through. Sparks can be seen flying around him as he rushes to get back in the car.

Once he’s back inside,  he can be heard taking panting and saying, “I couldn’t breathe dude.” Both men talk about their eyes burning.

The roommates were able to get away safely, but say their home and most of their belongings they left behind were lost in the fire.

The recent fires are being called the deadliest and most destructive cluster of blazes in California history.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s