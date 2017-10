Born and raised in the small town of Litchfield, England, Fiona Culley grew up listening to her fathers’ radio blasting female singers including Linda Ronstadt, Alison Krauss and Trisha Yearwood. Although it was not the music of choice in the UK, Fiona’s love for country music quickly grew into what would become her career.

Drawing inspiration from the beautiful countryside and wandering landscapes of her home, Fiona began penning her own songs and performing them across Europe. She landed a regular gig playing the historic Troubadour in London, which led to an opening slot on a UK arena tour.

It wasn’t until after a show at the Troubadour, that Fiona decided to take a huge step in furthering her career. “I was singing ‘Strangers and Angels’ and when the song was over, a man in the back of the room shouted, “sing it again, but acapella this time,” said Fiona. This man happened to be the former head of A&R at Sony New York. “He told me I needed to get myself to Nashville,” Fiona continues. “Three months later, my bags were packed and I was on a one way flight.”

Following her move to Nashville, Fiona buckled down and began writing and playing out as much as she could. While rehearsing one day with her band, Fiona decided to record and post a cover video of Ed Sheeran’s smash hit “Thinking Out Loud.” To her surprise, the next morning she woke up and the YouTube video had garnered over two million views and was named a VH1 ‘Top 5 Cover Video to Watch.’

Still focused on honing in on her music and brand, Fiona continued to co-write and eventually was introduced to legendary producer, Paul Worley (Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Dixie Chicks).

“Paul and I had instant ‘creative chemistry,” Fiona recalls. “He understood my vision immediately and we soon began collaborating on a debut album.”

Blending a collection of old and new influences from the likes of Fleetwood Mac to Alison Krauss, Fiona’s new project will take listeners through a sea of emotions. From songs such as ‘What Whiskey Does’ written by Brandy Clark & Bob Dipiero that is guaranteed to make you chuckle from its lyrical content and bob your head, to ‘Better Alone’ written by Fiona that cuts straight to the heart, to the lead-off single “Act Like A Lady” that is sure to be every females anthem, the new album will touch on every sentiment.

“The recording process for this project has been amazing,” said Fiona. “Paul is not only my producer but also my mentor in Nashville. He puts up with my British sass and is brutally honest about every note and word recorded. Together, we have made a record that I am very proud of and can’t wait to share.”

Fiona also checked off another item on her bucket list when she had the opportunity to record a duet with superstar and Grammy award-winning artist, Darius Rucker, entitled “Life on the Line.” The duet, co-written by Fiona, Rucker, Meghan Linsey (The Voice, Steel Magnolia) and Tyler Cain, is the theme song for a Lionsgate Film of the same name starring John Travolta, Kate Bosworth and Sharon Stone. The music video for the heart-wrenching collaboration exclusively premiered on Rolling Stone.

Fiona’s debut single “Act Like A Lady” is due out this summer.