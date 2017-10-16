Strong wind throws bounce with children inside

WHEATFIELD, NY (WFLA) — Several children were inside a bounce house when it went airborne in upstate New York over the weekend.

First responders say strong winds are to blame for the incident that happened at a fall attraction called, “The Maize.”

According to the local sheriff’s office, the bounce house was thrown about 50 feet.

The several children who were inside were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 76-year-old woman who was standing next to the bounce house at the time was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.