SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Fire Department announced on Monday that Battalion Chief Bill Kocur died in a motorcycle accident in Georgia.

SCFD said in a Facebook post that Kocur was planning on retiring in March. He served with the department for 25 years.

Kocur also served for the fire service in Manatee County before going to Sarasota.

His family is working on a plan of celebration of life and SCFD will pass along details as they become available.

