Rays announce 2018 home spring training schedule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays released their 2018 home spring training schedule on Monday.

The Rays are scheduled to play 14 spring training home games at Charlotte Sports Park and an exhibition game at Tropicana Field.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for February 14. the first full-squad workout is scheduled for February 19.

The full schedule of spring training road games will be released at a later date.

Rays 2018 home spring training schedule:

February 23 – Pittsburgh -1:05 p.m.
February 26 – Toronto – 1:05 p.m.
February 27 – Baltimore – 1:05 p.m.
March 1 – Baltimore – 1:05 p.m.
March 2 – Philadelphia – 1:05 p.m.
March 6 – Boston – 1:05 p.m.
March 7 – Baltimore – 1:05 p.m.
March 9 – Minnesota – 1:05 p.m.
March 11 – Minnesota – 1:05 p.m.
March 15 – Minnesota – 1:05 p.m.
March 18 – Detroit – 1:05 p.m.
March 21 – Boston – 1:05 p.m.
March 23 – Toronto – 1:05 p.m.
March 25 – New York-AL -1:05 p.m.
March 27 – Detroit – Tropicana Field – 12:35 p.m.     

For ticketing information and more, log on to the Rays website or call 88-FAN-RAYS.

