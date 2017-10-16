Pinellas deputy fired for inappropriate conduct

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been fired following an internal investigation.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Brian Britt was terminated following an investigation into inappropriate off-duty conduct.

Authorities say this is not connected to a dashcam video that surfaced last week of a deputy repeatedly hitting a suspect.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to give more information about Deputy Britt and what led up to his termination Monday at 4 p.m.