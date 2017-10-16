People camp out overnight for third day of Irma assistance in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — People in Polk County were camped out in a line early Monday morning waiting to apply for assistance following Hurricane Irma.

Monday is the third day of the Food for Florida program in Polk County. The Department of Children and Families and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have set up the assistance site at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Thousands turned out over the weekend to apply for the temporary assistance, but many were turned away due to massive crowds.

Some people outside the site Monday morning said they started lining up at 8:30 Sunday night.

The program will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day until Wednesday at 701 West Lime Street.

  • People with last names A-F should show up 10/14
  • People with last names G-J should show up 10/15
  • People with last names K-O should show up 10/16
  • People with last names P-Z should show up 10/17
  • A make-up day will be held 10/18

Individuals must apply in person and bring government-issued identification. You can find a full list of what you should bring to apply by visiting this website.

These are the eligibility requirements:

  • Must not currently be receiving benefits through the regular Food Stamp Program
  • Must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster
  • May be eligible if temporarily living outside of the disaster area but within the disaster site at the time of the disaster
  • Must have experienced at least one of the following adverse effects:
    • Damage to or destruction of the household’s home or self-employment business
    • Disaster-related expenses not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster period (e.g. food loss, home or business repairs, temporary shelter expenses, evacuation expenses, home/business protection, disaster-related personal injury including funeral expenses)
    • Lost or inaccessible income, including reduction or termination of income, or a delay in receipt of income for more than 15 days

READ: Full list of eligibility requirements

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register for assistance the day before visiting. Pre-registration is available on the Food for Florida website.

Organizers say if applying, be prepared for long lines. For more information, visit Food for Florida’s website.

