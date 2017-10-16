Man builds 2-story ‘Star Wars’ vehicle replica for Halloween

By Published: Updated:
This Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 photo shows a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker in Parma, Ohio. Owner Nick Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the "Star Wars" movies but isn't a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique. (Patrick Cooley/The Plain Dealer-Cleveland.com via AP)

PARMA, OH (AP) — A two-story, “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio should be enough to make any trick-or-treating Darth Vader proud.

Nick Meyer has built a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, nearly as tall as his Parma home.

Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the “Star Wars” movies but isn’t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique.

He’s not the only Ohioan continuing a habit of massive Halloween yard displays.

In Lorain, Ricky Rodriguez and his wife built what looks like a massive digging machine poking up through their driveway, surrounded by rock debris and skeletons. Rodriguez tells The Chronicle-Telegram that it’s made of wood and took six weeks to create.

MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s