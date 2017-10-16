‘Koetter’s Korner’ focuses on shoulder injury of Bucs’ Winston

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had an MRI Monday on his injured right shoulder, revealing a sprained AC joint.

Thoughts of Winston’s short and long term health outweighed the Bucs 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Winston hurt his shoulder on the Bucs’ first offensive series and returned to the game for two more series before the Bucs turned to backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

In Monday’s exclusive News Channel 8 “Koetter’s Korner” interview, Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said “Jameis is sore. He is day to day.”

Koetter added that Winston’s progress during the week will be more of a pain tolerance issue, but that power and accuracy are important factors when judging if Winston can be ready to face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

The injury was just one storyline during another long day for the Buccaneers in Arizona.

Beaten 40-7 during week two of last season, the Bucs fell behind 24-0 by halftime. After a Fitzpatrick interception in the third quarter, that deficit grew to 31 points.

A slow start by the Bucs defense did it’s part in digging an early hole. The Cardinals scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, debuting star running back Adrian Peterson in full force. Peterson, who had previously rushed for 81 yards in four games with the New Orleans Saints, ran for 54 yards on the opening drive alone. He finished the game with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

