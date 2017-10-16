Gr8 Communities: Sun City Center a ‘paradise’ for 55+ community

By Published:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — This week we’re kicking off a Great 38 segment where we get to go into communities all around the Tampa Bay area and show what’s great about the places some of our viewers live.

We spent time in Sun City Center’s 55 and Up Adult Community this week, where they have more than 11,000 residents taking advantage of more than 160 clubs.

One of the best things that makes this community unique is that residents are allowed to drive golf carts on the streets. It’s one of just a few communities in Florida that allows that.

If you think your community is a Great 38 kind of place to be, send Anthony Allred an e-mail at aallred@wfla.com and describe what makes it so great!

